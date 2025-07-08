Swiss Gotthard tunnel expansion could cost extra CHF20m

Gotthard: second-tube tunnel works more difficult and expensive Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The expansion of the Swiss Gotthard road tunnel will be more difficult and more expensive, resulting in extra costs of between CHF15-20 million.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it San Gottardo: lavori seconda canna galleria più difficili e costosi Original Read more: San Gottardo: lavori seconda canna galleria più difficili e costosi

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

On the south side of the tunnel, explosives will have to be used instead of a mechanical tunnel boring machine.

The Federal Roads Office (FEDRO) said the extra costs were caused by geological reasons.

+ Read more: why is the Gotthard Base Tunnel so important?

Excavation of the second corridor has been ongoing since February this year. While the tunnel boring on the north side is proceeding according to plan, the one on the south side had to be stopped on June 23 after about 190 metres.

A partially unstable rock mass, characterised by fractures and cavities, made mechanical drilling ‘very difficult and challenging’ for the next 500 metres or so.

According to FEDRO, the excavation work with blasting will take about six to eight months. All other work on the north and south sides is proceeding according to plan. Despite the geological setback, the opening date of 2030 for the second tunnel should be met. The overall budget of the work is around CHF2.14 billion.

In order to ensure that the timetable is met, various measures will be implemented: for example, some critical work will be carried out earlier than planned. Blasting on the approximately 500-metre section will be carried out uninterruptedly, in continuous shifts, seven days a week, it is still specified.

More

More Milestone reached in Swiss Gotthard tunnel extension This content was published on Two large tunnel boring machines have begun excavating the second corridor of the Gotthard road tunnel. Read more: Milestone reached in Swiss Gotthard tunnel extension

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch