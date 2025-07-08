Swiss Gotthard tunnel expansion could cost extra CHF20m

The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Generated with artificial intelligence.
The expansion of the Swiss Gotthard road tunnel will be more difficult and more expensive, resulting in extra costs of between CHF15-20 million.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

On the south side of the tunnel, explosives will have to be used instead of a mechanical tunnel boring machine.

The Federal Roads Office (FEDRO) said the extra costs were caused by geological reasons.

Excavation of the second corridor has been ongoing since February this year. While the tunnel boring on the north side is proceeding according to plan, the one on the south side had to be stopped on June 23 after about 190 metres.

A partially unstable rock mass, characterised by fractures and cavities, made mechanical drilling ‘very difficult and challenging’ for the next 500 metres or so.

According to FEDRO, the excavation work with blasting will take about six to eight months. All other work on the north and south sides is proceeding according to plan. Despite the geological setback, the opening date of 2030 for the second tunnel should be met. The overall budget of the work is around CHF2.14 billion.

In order to ensure that the timetable is met, various measures will be implemented: for example, some critical work will be carried out earlier than planned. Blasting on the approximately 500-metre section will be carried out uninterruptedly, in continuous shifts, seven days a week, it is still specified.

