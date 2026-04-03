Easter exodus: 20km traffic jam at midday at Gotthard tunnel
On Good Friday, shortly before noon, the traffic jam in front of the Gotthard north portal reached 20 kilometres. This corresponds to a waiting time of up to three hours and 20 minutes, according to the TCS traffic service.
Traffic travelling south on the A2 was blocked between Erstfeld and Göschenen. Travellers are advised to use the A13 via the San Bernardino tunnel as a bypass route.
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Travellers to Italy are also advised to use the alternative route via the A9 via the Simplon or the Great St Bernard, as well as the Lötschberg car transport service.
From Thursday onwards, travellers heading south had to be patient: the traffic jam in the Gotthard tunnel peaked at 2.20 pm with 15 kilometres of traffic jam, before easing to 13 kilometres at 6.10 pm. The traffic jams resumed again on Friday morning, reaching 19 kilometres shortly before 08:00.
Adapted from French by AI/ac
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