Government ministers spread thin around Swiss National Day
The seven members of the governing Federal Council are planning to give speeches across the country to mark National Day. President Guy Parmelin has a busy schedule ahead of him, with four appearances planned but other ministers are also in demand.
Parmelin’s speech giving obligations will begin on the evening of July 31 in his home canton of Vaud. There, the Swiss People’s Party politician will give a speech in Renens. He will then continue on the morning of August 1 at the Buurezmoerge (farmer’s brunch) in Hildisrieden in canton Lucerne, and in the afternoon to the symbolic Rütli in the canton of Uri. There, as part of the National Day celebrations, the Swiss Traditional Costume Association will mark its 100th anniversary. In the evening, he will return to his home canton. Parmelin will make his final appearance at this year’s National Day celebrations in Essertines-sur-Rolle, Vaud.
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Transport Minister Albert Rösti has planned five appearances around the National Day. On July 31, he will first address the public in Fehraltdorf, Zurich, in the afternoon, followed by Val Müstair in the canton of Graubünden. On National Day itself, he will travel from a morning appearance in St. Moritz, Graubünden, to his home canton of Bern, where he will speak in Sigriswil and Uetendorf.
Defence Minister Martin Pfister also has a packed programme of four appearances ahead of him. On July 31, the Centre Party minister will deliver a speech in Rorschach, St Gallen. The following day, he will visit three locations: his home municipality of Baar in canton Zug, Blenio in Ticino and Guarda in Graubünden.
Interior Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider will deliver speeches on two days: on the eve of August 1 in Lucerne, and on the public holiday itself at the Buurezmorge in Boécourt, in her home canton of Jura.
Justice Minister Beat Jans will deliver the official speech at the National Day celebrations in Therwil in canton Basel Country, on July 31. The following day, he will visit Biembach in the Emmental, Bern, and Geneva in the evening.
Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis will only be making public appearances on 1 August 1. The Keller-Sutter will spend the morning in Kradolf-Schönenberg in canton Thurgau, before travelling on to Mendrisio in the canton of Ticino. Cassis will deliver his speeches in Düdingen in canton Fribourg and Avenches in canton Vaud.
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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