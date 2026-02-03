Swiss launch bus service to attract Italian skiers
San Bernardino Swiss Alps is targeting Italian skiers and snow lovers by launching a transport service called SanBe Snow Bus departing from Como and Varese.
The bus will run on Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays in the direction of the upper Mesolcina.
This was stated in a note on Monday by San Bernardino Swiss Alps, the company that manages hotel accommodation, experiences and facilities in San Bernardino, canton Graubünden, eastern Switzerland. The project, which “combines simplicity and vision”, is being introduced as the resort has attracted many people in recent weeks. The strong turnout, while pleasing to those in charge, has filled the car parks and weighed on the traffic.
The SanBe Snow BusExternal link, a connection made in collaboration with the Ticino company Mobitrends, which is active in innovative mobility projects, has two separate departures at 7:30am, one from Como and one from Varese, with destination San Bernardino.
“We’re starting with an initial test in Como and Varese, while also carefully monitoring interest from Ticino, which today can already count on public transport solutions with Swiss Federal Railways and PostBus,” said Niccolò Meroni, head of marketing at San Bernardino Swiss Alps, in the press release.
The transport in question is designed for both skiers and lovers of the mountains and nature in general, the statement said.
