Two deaths on Swiss ski slopes at the weekend

Two deaths on Swiss ski slopes at the weekend
Two people have died in Switzerland after separate accidents on ski slopes in canton Graubünden.

On Friday a 55-year-old man fell while skiing with his son in the Tschiertschen ski area, 7 km southeast from Chur.

The skier then reached his vacation home by his own means, where he died the next day. In a statement, police say they are looking for witnesses, particularly the blond-haired woman who approached the man and offered her help after the fall.

The second fatal accident took place on Sunday on the slopes of Davos-Parsenn: a 24-year-old German man collided with another skier near the start of the Kreuzweg ski lift in the territory of the municipality of Klosters.

After the impact, the young man crashed into an information sign. Despite the fact that this was covered with foam rubber, the German lost consciousness.

Despite the rapid intervention of rescuers and Rega, the young man died on the spot. The second skier involved was only slightly injured. The relevant authorities have opened an investigation to shed light on the incident, the cantonal police indicated in a note today.

