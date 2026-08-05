Swiss canton Graubünden falls victim to cyber attack
The Office for Information Technology in the Swiss canton of Graubünden has detected a cyberattack on one of its SharePoint servers. Initial findings suggest that no data was leaked and no accounts were compromised.
On Tuesday, the Federal Office for Information Technology and Telecommunications (BIT) reported a cyberattack on the federal government’s SharePoint servers.
According to a statement issued by the canton on Wednesday, security specialists at the Graubünden Office for Information Technology have now identified a similar incident on the cantonal SharePoint environment. This environment is responsible for the cantonal administration’s website.
According to the statement, an initial analysis has shown that there are no signs that accounts have been compromised or that data has been leaked.
Confidential information or particularly sensitive personal data is not affected in any case, as it is not stored on these servers.
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Swiss federal IT office hit by cyberattack
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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