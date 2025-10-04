Hunters in eastern Switzerland shoot 3,500 deer
The hunters of canton Graubünden shot around 3,500 animals during the three-week hunt in September, according to a projection by the Office for Hunting and Fishing.
“It’s a good high hunting season for stags, comparable to last year,” said Lukas Walser from the Office for Hunting and Fishing when asked by the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA. The roe deer hunt, on the other hand, was average, he added. Nevertheless, at 2,500 to 2,600 animals, slightly more were shot than in 2024, said the head of the game and hunting department.
From a hunting perspective, the weather was mixed in September. It was rather too warm in the first half of the hunting season. Although it was cool in the second half of the season, morning fog made stalking difficult.
Shooting of 4,835 deer planned
The canton’s hunting plans envisage the shooting of 4,835 stags. The target numbers for roe deer will be determined depending on the outcome of the September hunt. The animals still to be shot will be hunted during the special hunt in November and December.
This year, hunters can submit their kills to the game warden using an app instead of the previous paper form. “A quarter of hunters are already using the app,” explained Walser. The office has received positive feedback.
However, reactions to the silencers that have been permitted since last year have been neutral. “The silencer plays no role in hunting success,” explained Walser. It protects the hunter’s ears and reduces the recoil of the hunting weapon. he said.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
