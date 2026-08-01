Swiss mountain canton benefits from heat-dodging tourists

Graubünden Tourism is benefiting from people seeking relief from the heat Keystone-SDA

The ongoing heatwave has so far brought a large number of bookings to many tourist areas at higher altitudes. This is particularly noticeable in the mountainous canton of Graubünden in eastern Switzerland.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Bündner Tourismus profitiert von Hitzeflucht Original Read more: Bündner Tourismus profitiert von Hitzeflucht

According to a statement issued by Switzerland Tourism, spontaneous bookings are on the rise, particularly among domestic travellers. This is reportedly the case in Graubünden, for example, as noted by Davos-Klosters and Engadin Tourism. The national tourism marketing organisation conducted surveys at Swiss holiday destinations across all language regions.

These observations are echoed by the tourism organisation Graubünden Ferien. Spokesperson Luzi Bürkli told the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA: “The heat is bringing more visitors to the Graubünden mountains.” Numerous destinations in Graubünden had already noted increased demand following the first heatwave in June. “At the moment, people are being drawn to the mountains and the mountain lakes.”

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Graubünden’s summer season a success so far

The additional visitors are set to make for an even better summer than already expected. Bürkli sums up: “The 2026 summer season in Graubünden is a success.” However, specific figures on overnight stays will not be available until the end of the season.

According to Bürkli, Graubünden Ferien is actively using the weather for social media campaigns. It is promoting the fresh mountain air and cool temperatures in the mountain canton.

Graubünden was already a popular destination in the summer of 2025. With 2.61 million overnight stays, last year’s summer was, according to a press release from the Office for Economy and Tourism in December 2025, the busiest summer season of the last 15 years, apart from the two pandemic years of 2021 and 2022. Graubünden’s tourism sector also recorded above-average growth in the summer of 2025 when compared nationally.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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