Swiss insurers given green light to merge

Swiss insurers Baloise and Helvetia have received the go-ahead from the Competition Commission for their planned merger, having already obtained the approval of the European authorities.

The merger of the two insurers should be completed on 5 December.

Subject to the final necessary approvals being obtained, the Baloise share will then be traded on the stock exchange for the last time, to be replaced by a Helvetia Baloise share from December 8, the two insurers said on Friday.

The engagement of the Rhineland and St Gallen companies was made official in April, and their respective shareholders gave their blessing to the project the following month.

