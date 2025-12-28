The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Green politics pioneer Daniel Brélaz has died

Former Swiss parliamentarian and mayor of Lausanne Daniel Brélaz is dead. He died of a sudden cardiac arrest at Lausanne University Hospital in the early hours of Sunday, his family announced.

The 75-year-old was in hospital because of a kidney problem, his son wrote in an email to the Keystone-SDA news agency. The cardiac arrest was unexpected. According to the family’s statement, a heart problem had also been diagnosed, but was categorised as secondary. An autopsy will now clarify the exact cause of death.

The Vaud branch of the Green Party were shocked by Brélaz’s sudden death. “Daniel was a true pillar of our movement,” Vaud canton’s Green party president Rebecca Joly told Keystone-SDA.

Brélaz was elected to the House of Representatives in 1979. According to the party, he was the first Green politician elected to a national parliament worldwide. The mathematician by training was a member of parliament for over 20 years with a few breaks in between. He stepped down in March 2022.

