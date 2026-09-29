Greta Thunberg in Zurich to discuss Western Sahara

Greta Thunberg discusses Western Sahara at the ZFF Keystone-SDA

The Zurich Film Festival (ZFF) has announced a surprise appearance by climate activist Greta Thunberg. She will take part in a panel discussion on the Western Sahara on Tuesday, which will follow the premiere of a documentary film.

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The ZFF made last-minute changes to its programme, it announced on its Instagram channel on Monday. The news portal blick.ch was the first to report this. Thunberg’s appearance is to mark the world premiere of the documentary film My Home of Wind and Sand on Tuesday.

The film, directed by Patrick Wally, follows the Sahrawi activist Najla Mohamed Lamin over a period of ten years. The documentary shows how Lamin, who was born in a refugee camp, is peacefully involved in the Western Sahara, becomes a mother of two children and reflects on her convictions in the face of renewed tensions.

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The screening will take place in the presence of Najla Mohamed Lamin, the director Patrick Wally and Thunberg. Following the film, Sylvia Valentin will lead a Q&A session, during which Thunberg will also answer questions from the audience.

Thunberg visited a Sahrawi refugee camp in 2025, as reported by blick.ch. Since then, she has highlighted the links between the Sahrawi struggle and global climate and social justice.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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