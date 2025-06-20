The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all stories of this topic
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News

Landslide fears rise for Swiss village

Grisons landslide village of Brienz completely closed again
Grisons landslide village of Brienz completely closed again Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Landslide fears rise for Swiss village
Listening: Landslide fears rise for Swiss village

The landslide threat in the evacuated Swiss village of Brienz has worsened considerably following rainfall at the beginning of May and over the Whitsun weekend.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Phase red is in force, meaning evacuees can no longer enter the village regularly during the day.

+ Why do Swiss mountains collapse? It’s complicated

In recent weeks, the people of Brienz have been able to return to their homes during the day, but not at night. This is over for the time being.

The danger level in the mountain village has been raised again from orange to red, the valley municipality of Albula/Alvra, to which Brienz belongs, announced.

In particular, part of the crumbling mountain in the slab area has accelerated. There are 600,000 cubic metres of rock in motion – the volume of 600 detached houses. However, two other parts of the mountain are also unstable.

+ One in six Swiss homes exposed to natural hazards

“In the worst-case scenario, up to 2.2 million cubic metres of rock mass could tumble down to the village and further towards Albula, causing serious damage,” the press release stated.

Computer simulations show that the entire village could be buried.

More

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

A smartphone displays the SWIplus app with news for Swiss citizens abroad. Next to it, a red banner with the text: ‘Stay connected with Switzerland’ and a call to download the app.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
46 Likes
56 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Dorian Burkhalter

Is there a future for the humanitarian sector? What should it look like?

With key donors cutting aid budgets, the humanitarian sector faces a crisis. What strategies can organisations adopt to navigate this challenge?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

Train vs plane: would you take a direct train between London and Geneva?

Eurostar is planning to run direct trains from Britain to Germany and Switzerland from the early 2030s. Would you favour the train over the plane? If not, why not?

Join the discussion
9 Likes
3 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR