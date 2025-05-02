Landslide threatened Swiss village of Brienz faces many more evacuations

Grisons landslide village of Brienz faces many more evacuations
Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
The population of the Swiss mountain village of Brienz/Brinzauls has been warned to expect more landslide evacuations in the coming years.
This content was published on
May 2, 2025 - 12:27
This was the result of an analysis by the experts consulted.
The mountain debris pile could continue to accelerate rapidly over the coming years in the event of heavy rainfall or rockfalls and possibly collapse, the municipality of Albula/Alvra, to which Brienz belongs, announced.
+ One in six Swiss homes exposed to natural hazards
The huge drainage tunnel currently under construction beneath the mountain village would have no influence, residents have been told.
“For the residents and the municipality, this raises the question of what is reasonable,” said municipal president Daniel Albertin. The settlement should not be retained at all costs.
Currently, however, the situation in Brienz has eased somewhat. From Monday, the population and holiday home owners will be allowed back into the village every day from 9am to 7pm.
More
More
Brienz landslide evacuees allowed home every weekend
This content was published on
Apr 16, 2025
People evacuated from the Swiss village of Brienz after landslides can visit homes every weekend.
Read more: Brienz landslide evacuees allowed home every weekend
