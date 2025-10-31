Eurovision: Hazel Brugger wins German Comedy Award

The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Hazel Brugger wins German Comedy Award for ESC presentation
Swiss comedian Hazel Brugger has been given the German Comedy Award for her co-hosting of the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) in Basel.

Keystone-SDA

This was announced by the Cologne Comedy Festival on Friday.

The 31-year-old was honoured with a “special prize” for her performance. Brugger was part of the team of presenters who hosted Eurovision in Basel.

+ Switzerland at Eurovision: the colourful hits and misses

“With her authentic, quick-witted and wonderfully unconventional presentation of the Eurovision Song Contest 2025, Hazel Brugger inspired an audience of millions and gave the ESC a fresh zeitgeist,” it said in the citation.

“Instead of staging glamour, she remained true to herself as a comedienne: charming, spontaneous and self-deprecating.”

