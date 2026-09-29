Swiss health premiums set to rise by 5% on average in 2027

Health insurance premiums are set to rise by an average of 5 per cent in 2027 Keystone-SDA

Health insurance premiums are set to rise by an average of 5% in 2027. The average monthly premium is CHF412 ($495), the Federal Office of Public Health said on Tuesday. This represents an increase of CHF19.70 compared with the previous year.

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The average monthly premium is calculated by adding up all the premiums paid in Switzerland and dividing this total by the total number of insured people in Switzerland. According to the Federal Office of Public Health, the monthly premium for adults will rise by CHF22.80 to CHF487.60.

Young adults will now have to pay an average of CHF15.40 more, bringing the total to CHF338.80. For children, the premium will rise by CHF5.70 to CHF128.10.

The highest percentage increase is in canton Jura at 6.6%, while the lowest is in canton Glarus at 3%.

According to the FOPH, the rising health insurance premiums are a direct consequence of rising healthcare costs. The main reasons for the increase in costs are considered to be the ageing population, medical innovations and the rise in the number of treatments: more healthcare services are being offered and utilised. Since 2024, higher cantonal tariffs in the outpatient and inpatient sectors have also been contributing to rising prices.

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According to the FOPH, it is currently difficult to provide an accurate estimate of cost trends, as the transition to the new Tardoc tariff system is causing delays in invoicing. However, there are no signs of a slowdown in the rise in costs. For the current year, the FOPH expects an increase of 4.7%, based on projections and estimates. Premiums had risen by 4.4% as of 2026.

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According to the press release, various measures have been put in place to curb cost growth. For instance, as a result of the indirect counter-proposal to the cost-containment initiative, the government now has the power to set targets for cost trends. The government intends to set cost targets for the period from 2028 to 2031 for the first time at the end of 2026.

Insurers must inform their customers of the new premiums by the end of October. It is possible to switch basic health insurance providers until the end of November.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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