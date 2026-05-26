Swiss health insurance premiums set to rise by 5% in autumn
Healthcare costs in Switzerland rose by an additional CHF247 ($315) per capita last year. This trend will continue in the current year, according to the government. Premiums are likely to rise by around 5% in the autumn.
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These statements were made by experts from the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) at a media conference in Bern on Tuesday. “On average, we assume that premiums will grow at roughly the same rate as costs,” said Philipp Muri, Head of the Insurance Supervision Division. Insurers are currently assuming a cost increase of just under 5% for 2026.
According to the FOPH, cost growth in the first quarter was around 2.9%. It said the reasons for this are numerous and well-known, including demographics, medical progress and volume growth. “Cost containment therefore remains an ongoing task,” said Kristian Schneider, Deputy Director of the FOPH.
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Adapted from German by AI/ts
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