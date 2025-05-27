Swiss health premium hikes expected to ease

The Swiss population will see health premiums rise again in 2026, but less severely than the 6% rise this year.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Hausse des primes maladie a priori plus modérée en 2026 en Suisse Original Read more: Hausse des primes maladie a priori plus modérée en 2026 en Suisse

Last year, the average increase in premiums at national level was 6%. The figure for 2024 was +8.7%.

Premiums reflect healthcare costs. These costs are continuing to rise, and there is no change in the dynamics at this level,” explained Thomas Christen, deputy director of the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH), at a press briefing on Tuesday. He cited the ageing population and the cost of new drugs as other causes.

Rise in costs

This was expected, but it is nonetheless “worrying”, according to Christen. In the first quarter of 2025, health insurance benefits per person rose by 4.9%, compared with an increase of 4.7% in 2024, according to the latest FOPH figures. This figure could fall further, but it is too early to make any concrete predictions.

The rise in premiums should therefore correspond to the expected increase in costs. “While remaining cautious, we can say that the rise in health premiums in 2026 should be slightly more moderate than in 2025,” explained Philipp Muri, Head of Division at the FOPH.

Reserves

The downward trend in insurers’ reserves observed in recent years was halted in 2024. This should contribute to a more moderate rise in premiums. These reserves are estimated at around CHF7.8 billion for 2024, CHF450 million more than in 2023.

As in previous years, there will be differences between cantons and insurers. What is also decisive is what is expected in terms of healthcare costs for 2026, according to Muri.

Insurers will deliver their forecasts in the summer, at which point the Confederation will be able to take a more precise view. Last week, the Comparis comparison institute forecast a 4% rise in health insurance premiums for next year.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

