Swiss health sector outlines CHF300m saving plan
Swiss health minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider says CHF300 million of healthcare costs could be saved annually with a reduction in unnecessary treatments and in administrative costs of insurers.
The third round table on cost containment was held in Bern, bringing together representatives from the cantons, the medical profession (FMH), hospitals (H+), health insurers (prio.swiss), the pharmaceutical industry (scienceindustries) and patients’ organisations.
The players have voluntarily drawn up the 38 measures presented in 12 areas, which are estimated to save at least CHF303 million a year from 2026, or around 1% of premiums. The quality of care must always be guaranteed.
These include, for example, a 2% reduction in health insurers’ administrative costs (savings of CHF40 million are expected), the initial prescription of active ingredients by doctors to promote the dispensing of generics, and greater promotion of the “smarter medicine” initiative by hospitals and the medical profession.
This initiative aims to reduce inappropriate and unnecessary treatments.
