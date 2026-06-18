Swiss heat warnings likely to be extended
Level 3 and 4 heat warnings issued by the Swiss government are set to remain in place after Tuesday, according to the meteorological service MeteoSwiss.
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On the first day of the heatwave, a temperature of 30 degrees Celcius was recorded in Basel-Binningen shortly before noon. In Zurich-Affoltern, temperatures rose to 29.7 degrees before midday.
However, the situation is not yet exceptional, meteorologist Melanie Ruosch of MeteoSwiss told the Keystone-SDA news agency.
There have been several heatwaves lasting several days in June in the recent past. Examples include 2025, 2022, 2019, 2017 and the hot summer of 2003.
This event will only be considered exceptional if it lasts a week or longer. So far, the heat warnings are in place until Tuesday. “At the moment, however, it looks as though we will have to extend the heat warning beyond Tuesday,” said the meteorologist.
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Swiss government warns of severe heatwave
Translated from German by AI/mga
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