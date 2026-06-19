Heatwave hits Switzerland – tropical night in many places
Switzerland experienced a tropical night in many places on Thursday night. This means the temperature did not fall below 20°C. Temperatures are expected to exceed 30°C during the day.
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In Basel, the mercury did not drop below 23.2°C last night, according to the weather service Meteonews on its website. In St Gallen, it was already 24.5°C at 8am, the Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology (MeteoSwiss) reported.
Temperatures above 30°C are expected in Switzerland on Friday. Weather services are even forecasting temperatures above 35°C for the coming week.
+ Heatwave season expanding in Europe, warns Swiss climate scientist
The lack of rainfall is also increasing the risk of forest fires. Parts of canton Valais are currently on alert level 4 out of 5.
Adapted from German by AI/ts
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