Heavy traffic expected in Switzerland over Easter

Easter is a busy time on Swiss roads. Keystone-SDA

Motorists travelling to southern Switzerland over the Easter weekend should expect long delays. Traffic will already be heavy on the weekend before Easter on March 28-29.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Pâques: beaucoup de trafic et de nombreux embouteillages à prévoir Original Read more: Pâques: beaucoup de trafic et de nombreux embouteillages à prévoir

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Some routes will be busy from Friday March 27, particularly the Gotthard (A2) and San Bernardino (A13) motorways, the Federal Roads Office (FEDRO) said in a press release on Wednesday.

There will also be heavy traffic in the central Plateau region and on access roads to tourist areas. In French-speaking Switzerland, the motorways between Châtel-Saint-Denis and Vevey (A12) and between Vevey and Valais (A9) will be particularly busy.

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Many return journeys will take place from Easter Sunday (April 5) and the following week. In the event of traffic jams, FEDRO asks motorists to stay on the main roads to avoid paralysing local traffic.

Additional trains on the Lötschberg

On the Simplon Pass route, work at Casermetta will be suspended over the Easter period. Traffic will therefore be able to flow normally.

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Extra trains will run on the Lötschberg route. On departure days, delays are expected between 8am and 4pm at Lötschberg station in Kandersteg, canton Bern, at Furka station in Realp, canton Uri, and at Vereina station in Klosters, canton Graubünden. On the return journey, hold-ups are expected between 11am and 6pm at Lötschberg station at Goppenstein, canton Valais, at Furka station in Oberwald, canton Valais, and at Vereina station in Lavin-Sagliains, canton Graubünden.

Swiss Federal Railways has also announced that it will extend its services for Easter: 27 additional trains, with more than 70,000 seats, are scheduled to run to canton Ticino to relieve congestion on the Gotthard route.

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Adapted from German by AI/sb

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