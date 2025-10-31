Helmets compulsory on Italian – but not Swiss – ski slopes
Helmets will be compulsory on ski slopes in Italy from Saturday. In Switzerland, no obligation is planned.
Italy is the first country in Europe to introduce a general obligation to wear a helmet. The measure also applies to snowboarders and sledgers, as reported by Swiss public radio, RTS. Infringements would be penalised with a fine of up to €150 (CHF140). In the event of persistent refusal, the ski pass could be confiscated.
According to the Swiss Council for Accident Prevention (BFU), there is no obligation in Switzerland. According to the BFU, the benefits of making helmets compulsory would be disproportionate to the effort involved, as more than 95% of skiers already wear a helmet today.
+ Most ski accidents happen just before lunch
In Zermatt, whose ski area is linked to an Italian ski resort, the introduction of a helmet requirement is not currently being considered, the mountain railway company of the Valais ski resort told the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA on request. They confirmed the information reported by RTS.
However, the resort informs its customers about the helmet requirement in Italy when purchasing an international ski pass. This is on its website.
