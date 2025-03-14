Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News

Heavy snow ramps up avalanche risk in Swiss Alps

High avalanche danger on the southern side of the Alps due to fresh snow
High avalanche danger on the southern side of the Alps due to fresh snow Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Heavy snow ramps up avalanche risk in Swiss Alps
Listening: Heavy snow ramps up avalanche risk in Swiss Alps

Heavy snowfall in the last few days has increased the avalanche risk on the southern side of the Swiss Alps.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The WSL Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research (SLF) has issued an avalanche danger level 4 out of 5 on Friday for the lower Maggia valleys, the Riviera, the lower Leventina and the Blenio Valley. In the other areas, the avalanche danger is widely at level 3, considerable.

The reason is a lot of new and drifting snow on an unfavourable surface of old snow.

Avalanches could be triggered by individual winter sports enthusiasts in dangerous areas and spontaneous avalanches are also possible, according to the SLF website. Conditions are therefore unfavourable for snow sports away from prepared pistes.

According to the SLF, 30 to 50 cm of fresh snow fell from Sunday afternoon to Thursday afternoon above 2,000 metres above sea level on the southern slopes of the Alps, excluding the Münstertal and Bernina region, and 15 to 30 centimetres in the western Lower Valais and the other areas on the main Alpine ridge.

By Friday afternoon, there should be a further 15 to 30 centimetres of fresh snow on the main Alpine ridge from the Lukmanier Pass to the Bernina region and south of it, and 5 to 15 centimetres on the central and eastern northern slopes of the Alps, in the Gotthard region, the upper Maggia valleys, in the Sottoceneri, the rest of the Upper Engadine and in northern and central Graubünden.

On Saturday, a further 15 to 30 centimetres of fresh snow could fall in the south above 1,400 metres and the risk of avalanches is likely to increase further, especially in areas with lots of fresh snow. Wet slide and gliding snow avalanches are possible, especially at medium altitudes.

Translated from German with DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

As a Swiss Abroad, how do you feel about the emergence of more conservative family policies in some US states?

In recent years several US states have adopted more conservative policies on family issues, abortion and education. As a Swiss citizen living there, how do you view this development?

Join the discussion
15 Likes
20 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

How will Swiss democracy promotion fare after the USAID funding freeze?

Switzerland has followed America's lead so far. The freezing of USAID funds demands a rethink.

Join the discussion
15 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Ying Zhang

With the rise of new political and economic alliances, what strategies should small nations like Switzerland adopt? 

The dynamics of international power blocs are more unpredictable than ever. Navigating them has become more complex.

Join the discussion
1 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

The MPC is to close the investigation against Lauener and Walder

More

Swiss prosecutors to close ‘Covid leaks’ probe

This content was published on A criminal investigation into a Swiss media editor and a former health ministry official over leaked government Covid pandemic strategy is to be closed.

Read more: Swiss prosecutors to close ‘Covid leaks’ probe

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR