High risk of avalanche in parts of Swiss Alps after heavy snowfall
The second-highest level of avalanche danger applies on Sunday in canton Valais, southwestern Switzerland, and in the eastern part of the northern slopes of the Swiss Alps. Skiers are advised to avoid skiing off-piste in these areas.
According to the bulletin issued by the Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research (SLF), a “high” danger level (level 4 out of 5) of avalanches is expected in several regions and side valleys of Upper, Central and Lower Valais.
The same level applies in particular to the north of Prättigau, Sarganserland, Gadmertal, north of Urseren, Glarus South–Grosstal, Maderanertal, Guttannen, Glarus South–Sernftal and Meiental.
Heavy snowfall
Heavy snowfall affected much of the country on Saturday. By Sunday morning, 20 to 40 centimetres of fresh snow was expected above 800 metres. In the Vaud Alps, the danger level for avalanches is considered “significant” (3 out of 5).
By Saturday evening, accumulations had already reached 50 to 60 centimetres in the Chablais, 60 to 90 centimetres in the Valais Alps, and between 70 and 110 centimetres in the Bernese Alps and on the Ovronnaz–Montana axis.
