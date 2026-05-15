High risk of contagious swine fever spreading in Switzerland

High risk of spreading contagious swine fever Keystone-SDA

The risk of African swine fever spreading to Switzerland is high, according to the Swiss government. After years of declining numbers of cases in domestic pigs in Europe, an outbreak occurred again for the first time in Italy in April.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Hohe Verschleppungsgefahr bei ansteckender Schweineseuche Original Read more: Hohe Verschleppungsgefahr bei ansteckender Schweineseuche

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Particularly in regions with wild boar populations affected by African swine fever (ASF), transmission to domestic pigs is “possible at any time”, wrote the Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office (FSVO) in its latest bulletin on the animal disease situation abroad and in Switzerland.

The FSVO therefore strongly advises against importing pork or wild boar meat from affected areas into Switzerland. After hunting trips to these regions, footwear, clothing, equipment and vehicles should be carefully cleaned and disinfected before crossing the border.

In its risk analysis, the government assessed the risk of humans introducing the ASF virus into Switzerland as high. It is very resistant in the environment and remains infectious in blood, meat products and carcasses for a long time.

According to the FSVO, owners who observe unclear symptoms in their pigs should contact their vet immediately.

As part of a national early detection programme, wild boar found dead and culls of sick animals are examined. Of the 25 wild boar tested, all have so far been negative.

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Setback in Germany

In Europe, ASF cases in wild boar remain at a high level. According to the FSVO, additional reports must also be expected. According to the government, the renewed detections in Saxony represent a “setback in the fight against the disease”.

As recently as February, it was reported that African swine fever had been “successfully eradicated” after not a single case had been detected for a year. With the renewed outbreak, it was announced in April that new restricted zones had been established.

The number of cases detected in Spain has also increased slightly recently. The restriction zone is therefore to be extended.

Adapted from German by AI/ts

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