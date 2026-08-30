Hiker dies after 200-metre fall in western Switzerland
A 69-year-old hiker died after falling on Saturday in the Grandvillard area of the Fribourg Pre-Alps, in western Switzerland.
Emergency services were called to the scene but could only confirm that he had died.
The man fell around 200 metres in the Plan des Eaux area, Fribourg cantonal police said on Sunday. He was airlifted from the scene, but died from his injuries. An investigation is under way to establish the exact circumstances of the accident.
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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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