German hikers clash with Swiss livestock guard dogs
Two hikers from Germany were involved in an accident on Monday in eastern Switzerland after an encounter with two livestock guard dogs.
A 22-year-old man slid down a slope for around ten metres in Val Sumvitg, Graubünden. According to the cantonal police, he and his 21-year-old companion sustained minor injuries.
The Office for Food Safety and Animal Health is investigating the incident in conjunction with the Graubünden cantonal police, according to a statement issued on Tuesday.
Rega airlifted the two hikers to the hospital in Ilanz for a check-up, with the assistance of a specialist from the Swiss Alpine Club (SAC). The two men had been walking downhill from Fuorcla da Cavel towards Run Sut.
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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