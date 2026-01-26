Historic building burns down in central Zurich
A historic building at Lindenhof in Zurich's old town burnt down on Sunday night. No one was injured, the authorities said.
The building in question is the “Modestia cum Libertate”, said a spokesperson for Zurich Protection and Rescue at the request of the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA. The building, which serves as a masonic centre, is located on the south side of the Lindenhof.
Most of the residents of the neighbouring buildings were able to get to safety, as Zurich Protection and Rescue said in a statement on Monday morning. It was not initially possible to say what caused the fire. The extent of the damage is considerable.
The fire was reported to the incident command centre shortly after 1am, according to the statement. It was possible to prevent the flames from spreading to another part of the building thanks to last-minute firefighting efforts on several sides. In the end, the fire was brought under control and largely extinguished, said Zurich Protection and Rescue.
The fire watch and extensive post-extinguishing and clean-up work are expected to continue throughout the day.
