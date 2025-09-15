Historic WTO fisheries agreement enters into force

WTO head Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala spoke of a "dream" and "a historic milestone". Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The agreement to eliminate fisheries subsidies, concluded at the World Trade Organization (WTO) ministerial in Geneva in 2022, has entered into force. Following the formalisation of this step on Monday in Geneva, it becomes the first trade agreement linked to the environment.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Entrée en vigueur d’un accord historique sur la pêche à l’OMC Original Read more: Entrée en vigueur d’un accord historique sur la pêche à l’OMC

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

WTO head Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala spoke of a “dream” and “a historic milestone”. The agreement is the first Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) to be fully achieved, the first agreement on the environment within the institution and the first binding multilateral agreement on the sustainability of the oceans.

Governments spend more than $20 billion (CHF15.9 billion) each year on harmful subsidies linked to the depletion of marine resources. Nearly 40% of the world’s fish stocks are overfished.

+ Landlocked Switzerland’s taste for seafood is raising a stink

The agreement bans illegal, undeclared and unregulated subsidies. But it does not solve everything. Member states are discussing a second part of the agreement, which will be one of the main topics for discussion at the next ministerial meeting in March.

Translated from French by DeepL/ts

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch