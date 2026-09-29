Swiss often break holiday budgets but have no regrets

Holiday budgets are often exceeded Keystone-SDA

Many people spend more than they had originally planned on holiday. According to a survey by Bank Cler, just under half exceed the budget they set themselves for the holidays.

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Keystone-SDA Other languages: 2 Deutsch de Ferienbudget wird häufig überzogen Original Read more: Ferienbudget wird häufig überzogen

中文 zh 瑞士人度假超支也乐意 Read more: 瑞士人度假超支也乐意

Specifically, 62% of the 1,000 people surveyed stated that they spend more while on holiday than they do in everyday life. And 44% exceed their holiday budget while travelling.

That said, people do take a “conscious” approach to their finances before going on holiday. According to the survey, many save up in advance, set a budget and compare prices. On average, survey participants took 13 days off for the summer holidays in question and spent just under CHF2,400 ($2,880) on average.

However, there are regional differences. In French-speaking Switzerland, people spent a good 15 days on summer holidays – on average around two days longer than in German-speaking Switzerland – and spent just under CHF2,700, which was slightly more than the CHF2,300 spent in German-speaking Switzerland.

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Higher spending on food

There are also differences depending on age. Tourists over 50 are more likely to stick to their budget than younger travellers. Among 18- to 29-year-olds, as many as 50% exceed their budget, and among 40- to 49-year-olds, the figure is as high as 52%. From the age of 50 onwards, this figure drops to just 36%.

When expenditure exceeds the budget, spending while on holiday tends to account for a larger share than expected. Food tops the list.

When it comes to food and drink, 61% of people who have exceeded their budget or incurred unplanned expenses cite eating and drinking as a cost factor. This is followed by shopping and souvenirs at 48%, and day trips, admission fees and events at 47%.

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No regrets

However, people generally rarely regret these unforeseen holiday expenses in hindsight. For instance, 46% of those surveyed who went over budget were pleased afterwards that they had treated themselves to something extra.

And with 55%, a clear majority feel they have their finances under control despite the extra spending. Only 9% regret the higher expenditure.

According to the report, the Swiss market and opinion research institute Corespective conducted the survey online on behalf of Bank Cler between August 17-24, 2026, polling a total of 1,000 people.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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