Swiss property prices rose almost 2% in 2024

Buying a home is becoming increasingly expensive in Switzerland, with the cost of homeownership rising an average 1.7% in 2024, according to surveys by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO).

The figure is calculated as the average of the four-quarterly changes in the Residential Property Price Index (IMPI). Single-family houses rose +1.1%, owner-occupied apartments +2.3%.

In the fourth quarter, the IMPI stood at 120.2 points, up 1.8% compared with the July-September period and up 2.4% year-on-year, data released today showed.

Houses notched +0.5% and +1.4%, respectively, while apartments show changes of +2.9% and +3.2%. Higher prices are found in both market segments compared to the previous quarter, FSO specialists note.

The IMPI is a fairly new indicator: it is calculated from the third quarter of 2020 (with data going back as far as the second quarter of 2019) based on an average of 7,000 transactions recorded throughout Switzerland.

The FSO refers to information from the country’s top 28 mortgage institutions, which cover a large share of the market because the vast majority of real estate sales are financed through a mortgage.

