Swiss home prices continue rise in first quarter
Prices for Swiss condominiums and single-family homes continued to rise at a high level in the first three months of 2026.
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Houses in western Switzerland and Bern were particularly popular.
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Single-family homes were 1.4% more expensive in the first quarter than in the last quarter of 2025, according to the transaction price index from Raiffeisen bank. Condominium prices rose by 1.8% on average.
Compared to the first quarter of 2025, prices for single-family homes and condominiums have each climbed by 4.9%. “The high financial attractiveness of home ownership is keeping price momentum high,” Fredy Hasenmaile, chief economist at Raiffeisen Switzerland, stated.
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Regional hotspots
From a cantonal perspective, prices for single-family homes rose the most in the Bern and western Switzerland regions compared to the previous year, while prices for condominiums rose the most in central and southern Switzerland.
Broken down by type of municipality, the increase in house prices was highest in tourist municipalities and lowest in urban centres. Flats also saw the greatest year-on-year increase in tourist resorts.
The Raiffeisen Transaction Price Index is published quarterly at the beginning of each new quarter. It measures the price development of owner-occupied residential property in Switzerland based on Raiffeisen and Swiss Real Estate Datapool (SRED) transaction data.
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Swiss property prices continued to rise in 2025
Adapted from German by AI/mga
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