German financial fraudster sent to prison by Swiss court
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: German financial fraudster sent to prison by Swiss court
The financier Florian Homm has been sentenced to six years and seven months in prison without probation by the Appeals Chamber of the Federal Criminal Court. He was found guilty of commercial fraud, serious money laundering and forgery of documents.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Deutsch
de
Homm-Prozess: 6 Jahre und 7 Monate für den “Finanzmagier”
Original
The judges in Bellinzona have thus significantly increased the sentence against the former “financial magician”. In addition to the prison sentence, a fine of CHF243,000 ($307,000) was imposed.
At first instance, the now 65-year-old German was sentenced to 36 months’ imprisonment for dishonest business management and forgery of documents. He was to serve 18 months of this sentence.
The appeals chamber overturned the judgement. It was of the opinion that the four defendants had not been correctly summoned to the main hearing. However, the Federal Court overturned this decision, meaning that the appeal hearing can now take place.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
Man who drove into Swiss pro-Palestine demo released
This content was published on
The motorist who forced his way through a pro-Palestinian demonstration in Lausanne on Saturday was released on Monday. He had not acted for political or ideological reasons.
This content was published on
Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis is buying in the United States. The biopharmaceutical company Tourmaline Bio is to be acquired for around $1.4 billion (CHF1.1 billion).
Swiss Senate rejects sanctions against Israeli settlers
This content was published on
The Swiss Senate has rejected a call for Switzerland to join the EU’s sanctions against violent Israeli settlers. The majority also did not want an end to military cooperation with Israel.
Zurich authorities want ‘no taxpayer money for terrorists’
This content was published on
Zurich cantonal parliament has voted against recognising the state of Palestine. However, it provisionally supported a motion calling for “no taxpayers' money for terrorists”.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.