German financial fraudster sent to prison by Swiss court

Homm trial: 6 years and 7 months for the "financial magician" Keystone-SDA

The financier Florian Homm has been sentenced to six years and seven months in prison without probation by the Appeals Chamber of the Federal Criminal Court. He was found guilty of commercial fraud, serious money laundering and forgery of documents.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Homm-Prozess: 6 Jahre und 7 Monate für den "Finanzmagier" Original Read more: Homm-Prozess: 6 Jahre und 7 Monate für den "Finanzmagier"

The judges in Bellinzona have thus significantly increased the sentence against the former “financial magician”. In addition to the prison sentence, a fine of CHF243,000 ($307,000) was imposed.

At first instance, the now 65-year-old German was sentenced to 36 months’ imprisonment for dishonest business management and forgery of documents. He was to serve 18 months of this sentence.

The appeals chamber overturned the judgement. It was of the opinion that the four defendants had not been correctly summoned to the main hearing. However, the Federal Court overturned this decision, meaning that the appeal hearing can now take place.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

