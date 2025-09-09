The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News

German financial fraudster sent to prison by Swiss court

Homm trial: 6 years and 7 months for the "financial magician"
Homm trial: 6 years and 7 months for the "financial magician" Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
German financial fraudster sent to prison by Swiss court
Listening: German financial fraudster sent to prison by Swiss court

The financier Florian Homm has been sentenced to six years and seven months in prison without probation by the Appeals Chamber of the Federal Criminal Court. He was found guilty of commercial fraud, serious money laundering and forgery of documents.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The judges in Bellinzona have thus significantly increased the sentence against the former “financial magician”. In addition to the prison sentence, a fine of CHF243,000 ($307,000) was imposed.

At first instance, the now 65-year-old German was sentenced to 36 months’ imprisonment for dishonest business management and forgery of documents. He was to serve 18 months of this sentence.

The appeals chamber overturned the judgement. It was of the opinion that the four defendants had not been correctly summoned to the main hearing. However, the Federal Court overturned this decision, meaning that the appeal hearing can now take place.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

Lausanne: the hit-and-run driver who ploughed into a crowd has been released

More

Man who drove into Swiss pro-Palestine demo released

This content was published on The motorist who forced his way through a pro-Palestinian demonstration in Lausanne on Saturday was released on Monday. He had not acted for political or ideological reasons.

Read more: Man who drove into Swiss pro-Palestine demo released
Novartis acquires Tourmaline Bio from the USA

More

Novartis acquires Tourmaline Bio from the US

This content was published on Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis is buying in the United States. The biopharmaceutical company Tourmaline Bio is to be acquired for around $1.4 billion (CHF1.1 billion).

Read more: Novartis acquires Tourmaline Bio from the US
Council of States does not want sanctions against Israeli settlers

More

Swiss Senate rejects sanctions against Israeli settlers

This content was published on The Swiss Senate has rejected a call for Switzerland to join the EU’s sanctions against violent Israeli settlers. The majority also did not want an end to military cooperation with Israel.

Read more: Swiss Senate rejects sanctions against Israeli settlers

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR