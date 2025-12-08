Swiss hotel industry heading for new highs after strong summer

The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Generated with artificial intelligence.
The Swiss hotel industry remains on course for a record year. After another increase in overnight stays in October, the industry can look back on a consistently strong summer season.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

In October, the number of overnight stays climbed by 4.1% year-on-year to 3.47 million, as reported by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) on Monday. Swiss guests provided particular momentum with a significant increase of 4.8%.

However, foreign demand also increased by 3.3%. This means that all months of the summer tourist season from May to October recorded year-on-year growth.

Record summer season

Over the entire summer season, 25.08 million overnight stays were recorded – a year-on-year increase of 2.6% and the highest figure ever recorded for this period.

Growth in the summer was driven primarily by European guests, whose demand rose by 3.8% to 6.9 million overnight stays. This is the highest figure since 2013, according to the FSO. Growth was particularly strong thanks to the UK (+10.8%), followed by Germany, Italy and France.

Guests from the US also set a record: with 3.1 million overnight stays (+3.4%), the continent achieved its highest summer figure to date. There was also an upward trend among domestic guests, with an increase of 2.8% to 11.7 million.

