Swiss house prices continued to rise over summer

House prices continued to rise over the summer Keystone-SDA

House prices in Switzerland have continued to rise unabated. The upward trend continued in the third quarter of 2026 for both detached houses and flats.

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Preise für Wohneigentum sind im Sommer weiter gestiegen Original Read more: Preise für Wohneigentum sind im Sommer weiter gestiegen

From July to September, the Swiss Residential Property Price Index (IMPI) rose by 1.7% compared with the previous quarter to 129.8 points, as announced by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) on Tuesday. Year-on-year, prices have climbed by as much as 4.4%.

At national level, prices for detached houses have risen by 2.1%. Prices for flats have also increased by 1.3% compared with the previous quarter.

The sharpest rises in property prices were seen in urban municipalities within a small conurbation or outside a conurbation (+3.4%). The smallest price increase, at 0.6%, was recorded in so-called intermediate municipalities, which exhibit both urban and rural characteristics.

More

More Housing Buy or rent? Find out where you can afford to live in Switzerland This content was published on Where do you stand the best chance of finding affordable housing? Where is renting cheaper than buying? Find out using the housing calculator. Read more: Buy or rent? Find out where you can afford to live in Switzerland

Significant year-on-year increase

In the longer term, the upward trend in the property market is continuing despite prices already being high. Compared with the previous year, both detached houses (+3.3%) and flats (+5.4%) have risen significantly in price.

The IMPI is a relatively new indicator: it has only been published quarterly since the third quarter of 2020. According to the FSO, it is calculated based on an average of around 7,000 transactions from all regions of Switzerland. The FSO obtains data from the 28 largest mortgage lenders in Switzerland. These cover a very large market share, as the vast majority of property purchases are financed by a mortgage.

External Content

+ How we produce news in English

Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

Related Stories Popular Stories