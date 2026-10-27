Swiss house prices continued to rise over summer
House prices in Switzerland have continued to rise unabated. The upward trend continued in the third quarter of 2026 for both detached houses and flats.
From July to September, the Swiss Residential Property Price Index (IMPI) rose by 1.7% compared with the previous quarter to 129.8 points, as announced by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) on Tuesday. Year-on-year, prices have climbed by as much as 4.4%.
At national level, prices for detached houses have risen by 2.1%. Prices for flats have also increased by 1.3% compared with the previous quarter.
The sharpest rises in property prices were seen in urban municipalities within a small conurbation or outside a conurbation (+3.4%). The smallest price increase, at 0.6%, was recorded in so-called intermediate municipalities, which exhibit both urban and rural characteristics.
More
Buy or rent? Find out where you can afford to live in Switzerland
Significant year-on-year increase
In the longer term, the upward trend in the property market is continuing despite prices already being high. Compared with the previous year, both detached houses (+3.3%) and flats (+5.4%) have risen significantly in price.
The IMPI is a relatively new indicator: it has only been published quarterly since the third quarter of 2020. According to the FSO, it is calculated based on an average of around 7,000 transactions from all regions of Switzerland. The FSO obtains data from the 28 largest mortgage lenders in Switzerland. These cover a very large market share, as the vast majority of property purchases are financed by a mortgage.
External Content
+ How we produce news in English
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.