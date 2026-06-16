How to make Swissinfo your trusted source on Google
A new Google feature puts you back in control of your news. Find out how to make Swissinfo a preferred source, so our in-depth coverage of Switzerland reaches you first.
Google now lets you prioritise the news sources you trust most in its search results and AI-generated summaries. For readers who value independent, multilingual journalism about Switzerland and its role in the world, this is an opportunity to ensure Swissinfo’s reporting reaches you first.
You can easily add Swissinfo as a preferred source using this direct link.External link
Once selected, you’ll see more of our in-depth coverage in your Google search results and news feeds.
Why this matters
In a digital landscape dominated by algorithms that often prioritise engagement over depth, Swissinfo’s mission – to provide reliable, context-rich journalism about Switzerland and its role in the world – can sometimes get lost in the noise. By adding us as a preferred source, you are not only personalising your feed but also supporting independent journalism that bridges languages, cultures and borders.
The feature is simple but significant. It hands some control back to you, the reader, ensuring that the perspectives you value don’t get drowned out by the loudest or most sensational voices. For Swissinfo, it means our reporting on geopolitics, Swiss democracy, science and more can reach those who can benefit from it.
The online ecosystem is constantly evolving, as is journalism’s place within it. For now, one thing is clear: if you want to see more of Swissinfo’s independent, multilingual reporting, adding us as a preferred source on GoogleExternal link is the most direct way to make it happen.
Edited by Veronica DeVore/ts