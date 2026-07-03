Swiss human rights activist fined for inciting violence

Human rights activist sentenced in Bern for inciting violence Keystone-SDA

After successfully campaigning before the European Court of Human Rights against racism and discrimination, a 52-year-old Swiss man of Kenyan descent was himself convicted by a court in Bern on Friday for incitement to violence.

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“Freeing the Jews from the Nazis – thousands of Germans killed – that was the right thing to do – now do the right thing – to free the Palestinians from the Zionists,” the defendant posted on social media in early 2024, referring to the latest conflict in the Middle East.

The prosecution regards this as an incitement to commit crimes or acts of violence. It is calling on the Bern-Mittelland Regional Court of First Instance to sentence the defendant to a suspended fine.

In court on Friday, the man emphasised that his concern had been with Israel and its government, not with Jewish people around the world. He had not intended to spread anti-Semitism.

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The presiding judge acknowledged that the defendant is passionately committed to the cause of the oppressed and vulnerable and speaks out on their behalf. Nevertheless, she held that, with his post, he had clearly gone far beyond what was acceptable.

The court sentenced the activist to a suspended fine of CHF1,600 ($2,000). The court refrained from imposing an additional fine. The case is not yet final and may still be appealed to the next higher courts.

Translated from German, sub-edited by ts

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