Hundreds join solidarity events for Ukraine across Switzerland

Several Swiss cities have held rallies, vigils and concerts to mark the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full‑scale invasion of Ukraine and to show solidarity with its people.

Keystone-SDA

A rally was held in Lausanne on Tuesday evening to mark four years since the start of the war in Ukraine. Around 200 people gathered outside the Saint-Laurent church for a charity concert organised to show solidarity with Ukrainians.

Organisers said the money raised from the concert will go towards humanitarian aid in Ukraine. Several singers performed on the stage in Place du 14 Juin, including a children’s choir and a youth ensemble. The rally, held in solidarity with Ukrainians, began at around 5pm.

The flyer promoting the concert stated that “we have no right to get used to war”. It went on to say: “As you read this, Ukraine is still fighting for its freedom, for international law and for the security and liberty of the whole of Europe.”

An open‑air photo exhibition has also been set up in recent days on the steps of the Saint‑Laurent church. Titled “The Brave Save Lives”, it pays tribute to rescuers from Ukraine’s National Emergency Service. The display ran from February 20 until Tuesday.

Demonstrations elsewhere in Switzerland

According to the Arcinfo newspaper, around 50 people also gathered in Neuchâtel on Tuesday afternoon to show their support for Ukraine. Swiss public broadcaster RTS reported that nearly 300 people assembled at the Place des Nations in Geneva, responding to a call from the Ukrainian Permanent Mission to the United Nations and several associations.

Around 1,000 people also gathered in Zurich on Tuesday evening to show their solidarity with the people of Ukraine. The demonstration took place peacefully. Protesters assembled at Helvetiaplatz shortly after 6pm before marching, carrying banners and Ukrainian flags, to Bürkliplatz, where several speakers addressed the crowd.

The demonstration was organised by the Helvetia for Ukraine association. “Only by working together can we bring out the truth and demand a just peace,” the group said on Instagram.

Ukrainian resilience

In Zug, around 60 people held a silent protest against “funding Putin’s war chest”, following a call by the Group for a Switzerland without an Army (GsoA), the Zug branch of the Green Party and Ukrainian refugees. They urged tougher sanctions on Russia – particularly on Russian liquefied gas – and the continuation of sanctions on Nord Stream 2, a Keystone‑SDA journalist reported.

On X, Swiss President Guy Parmelin highlighted the “immense resilience” shown by the Ukrainian people. He said Switzerland remained committed to “a just and lasting peace” and continues to support Ukraine through humanitarian assistance and reconstruction efforts.

Translated from French by AI/sp

