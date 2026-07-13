Pollution kills hundreds of fish and crayfish in Swiss stream
Several hundred fish and crayfish have died in the Tägelbach in Frauenfeld, northern Switzerland, as a result of water pollution.
The cause of the pollution is currently unknown, according to a statement issued by the Thurgau cantonal police.
The dead animals were discovered on Sunday afternoon along a stretch of about three kilometres. According to the statement, this signifies a “total loss of the fish population” in that section of the stream.
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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