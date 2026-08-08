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Hundreds of thousands attend Zurich Street Parade

Hundreds of thousands are dancing in Zurich in the heat
Hundreds of thousands are dancing in Zurich in the heat Keystone-SDA

The 33rd Street Parade has begun in Zurich with hundreds of thousands of people enjoying the festivities in hot and sunny weather.

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Hundreds of thousands attend Zurich Street Parade
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Keystone-SDA

At 2pm, the first Love Mobiles set off. The parade wound its way round lake Zurich. This year, 30 Love Mobiles are taking part in the parade along the roughly two-kilometre route.

As was the case last year, the parade is taking place in hot, sunny weather. To help revellers cool down, two giant showers have once again been set up along the route.

+ How we produce English news
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR