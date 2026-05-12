Scoop: ice cream sales increase in Switzerland

Ice cream sales in Switzerland to increase slightly in 2025 Keystone-SDA

Ice cream is increasingly popular in Switzerland, especially in sunny weather. This is shown by the annual figures from the industry association Glacesuisse for 2025.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Glaceabsatz in der Schweiz legt 2025 leicht zu Original Read more: Glaceabsatz in der Schweiz legt 2025 leicht zu

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Last year the members of Glacesuisse sold a total of 44.9 million litres of ice cream, the association announced on Tuesday. This corresponds to an increase of 2% compared to the previous year. Around two-thirds of this volume – 30.5 million litres – came from Swiss production. In addition, 5.5 million litres of Swiss ice cream were exported.

The strongest increase of 16.6% was recorded in the second quarter. This shows that higher temperatures are still the main driver for ice cream consumption. In the first and third quarters, however, sales figures fell by 4.9% and 8.5% respectively. In the final quarter, however, there was a slight increase of 1.4%.

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With an increase of 2.3% in home consumption, the trend towards enjoying ice cream at home continued, Glacesuisse also reported. In total, the Swiss consumed 28.7 million litres of ice cream in the form of multipacks, lollipops and cornets as well as ice cream blocks and scoops. Multipacks of cornets grew particularly strongly with an increase of 12.8%.

In the “street products” category, sales rose by 1.7% to just under nine million litres, while a slight increase of 1.2% to 7.3 million litres was recorded for “bulk consumers”.

Adapted from German by AI/ts

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