ICRC urges world to address “dramatic” Gaza situation

The world must now turn attention to the dramatic situation in Gaza, following the handover of hostages to Israel, says Mirjana Spoljaric, president of the Geneva-based International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

“Over the past 15 weeks, the ICRC has been working with Israel, Hamas and mediators to repatriate hostages, detainees and the remains of deceased persons to their families, in accordance with the first phase of the ceasefire agreement that came into force on 10 October”, Mirjana Spoljaric said a press release.

She stressed that “states must now take advantage of the momentum created by the first phase of the agreement between Israel and Hamas to urgently improve the dramatic humanitarian situation in Gaza”.

The ICRC president called on the international community to “seize every opportunity to intensify its efforts to alleviate the suffering in Gaza”.

“In particular, this means easing restrictions on dual-use goods and equipment, such as water pipes and generators, which are essential for restoring the infrastructure that is vital to the population”, she insisted.

Return of hostages

Since the start of the war in Gaza in 2023, triggered by the attack on October 7, the ICRC has assisted in the return of “195 hostages, including 35 who died, and 3,472 detainees”.

The return this week of the last body of an Israeli hostage paved the way for the reopening of the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt, which is crucial for the delivery of aid to the territory where the humanitarian situation remains dramatic for the more than two million inhabitants.

“Many people in Gaza are still living under rubble, deprived of basic services, and struggling to protect themselves from the winter cold,” said Spoljaric.

“Thousands of families are still waiting for news of their loved ones. Hospitals, homes, schools and drinking water networks must be repaired, and unexploded ordnance must be cleared.”

