Foreign minister opens new Swiss embassy in Athens
Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis has inaugurated the new Swiss embassy in Athens. It is designed as a "Swiss House for Culture, Research and Diplomacy" and brings together the embassy, the Swiss School of Archaeology and a cultural foundation under one roof.
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This is the first time that diplomacy, culture and science have come together in a vibrant space, Cassis tweeted.
Cassis also held talks with Greek Foreign Minister Giórgos Gerapetrítis in Athens on Friday, said foreign ministry spokesman Nicolas Bideau.
The two counterparts discussed bilateral relations, economic, scientific and cultural cooperation and the Swiss-Greek cooperation programme as part of Switzerland’s second contribution to European cohesion.
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Cassis also met Greek Defence Minister Nikos Dendias to discuss regional security issues. This took place within the framework of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), which Switzerland currently chairs.
Bideau said Greece has a similar approach to Switzerland when it comes to multilateralism. The country has a seat on the UN Security Council and plays an important role in regional stability, particularly in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Western Balkans.
Adapted from German by AI/ts
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