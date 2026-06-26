Record Swiss temperatures for second day in a row
A fresh high temperature record for June was recorded in Switzerland for a second successive day.
The Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology (MeteoSwiss) said a weather station at Basel-Binningen recorded 38.8 degrees Celcius on Friday.
This beat the previous June temperature record of 38 degrees recorded on Thursday.
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This is not only a record for the month of June but also an all-time record for this weather station, according to MeteoSwiss on its website.
The previous station record of 38.6 degrees was set in 2003.
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Switzerland records hottest June day ever
Translated from French, sub-edited by mga
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