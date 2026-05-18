Man caught with 50 kilos of marijuana ‘for personal use’
German customs officers stopped a 24-year-old man in Blumberg, on the border with the Swiss canton of Schaffhausen, who was hiding 50 kilos of marijuana in his car. The Polish citizen said he had bought the drugs in Switzerland for personal use.
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“The import, export and transit of cannabis are also prohibited in principle for personal use,” the Main Customs Office in Singen, Germany, said in a statement on Monday. Criminal proceedings are in progress against the 24-year-old.
The arrest of the Polish man dates back to the end of April. The marijuana was found in 47 bags inside rubbish bags in the boot, in the spare wheel well and in the foot space in front of the rear seats of the Mercedes registered in Germany.
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Adapted from Italian by AI/ts
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