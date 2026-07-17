Masked football fans bear brunt of Swiss ‘burka ban’
Most people fined under Zurich’s face-covering ban are masked football fans rather than women wearing burkas or niqabs.
Swiss voters approved the so-called ‘burka ban’ in 2021, introducing clothing regulations into the federal constitution for the first time. The law came into force on January 1, 2025. It prohibits face coverings in public spaces, including burqas and niqabs, as well as masks, scarves and balaclavas worn at demonstrations and sporting events.
In practice, Zurich police have rarely taken action against women wearing burqas or niqabs. Since the ban took effect, Zurich cantonal police have issued just two fines related to burqas or niqabs and two more to masked demonstrators.
The law has had a greater impact in the city of Zurich, although football supporters account for most of the cases there as well. Since the ban was introduced, city police have issued four fines to women wearing burqas or niqabs. Two further fines were issued in connection with demonstrations and sporting events.
Maximum CHF1,000 fine
Football fans make up the overwhelming majority of more serious cases. Since the beginning of 2025, authorities in Zurich have opened 83 proceedings for violations of the face-covering ban.
All but one involved football supporters, while only a single case concerned a burqa or niqab.
Police can issue on-the-spot fines of CHF100 for violations. Anyone who refuses to accept the fine can face formal proceedings, where the maximum penalty is CHF1,000.
Switzerland is not alone in enforcing such a ban. Similar face-covering restrictions exist in Austria, Belgium, Denmark and the Netherlands.
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Swiss ban on face covering will apply from 2025
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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