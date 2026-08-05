Swiss canton probes clash between hikers and livestock guard dogs

Incident involving livestock guard dogs is being investigated by the Graubünden authorities Keystone-SDA

The Graubünden authorities have launched an investigation into an incident involving livestock guard dogs, which saw two hikers injured, in the Swiss canton.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Vorfall mit Herdenschutzhunden wird durch Bündner Amt untersucht Original Read more: Vorfall mit Herdenschutzhunden wird durch Bündner Amt untersucht

The cantonal Office for Food Safety and Animal Health (ALT) announced the probe but warned that it is difficult to take measures to prevent such incidents.

According to initial findings by the Graubünden cantonal police, the 21- and 22-year-old hikers from Germany encountered two livestock guard dogs in Val Sumvitg.

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One of the hikers subsequently slipped about ten metres down a slope. Police were unable to tell the Keystone-SDA news agency whether either of the two had been bitten beforehand. The investigation is still ongoing.

The incidents are also being investigated by the ALT, which may take appropriate action. Head of the office Giochen Bearth told Keystone-SDA that “it is difficult to implement sensible measures without negatively impacting herd protection”. Any action would always be taken on a case-by-case basis.

“Often, the only option left as a last resort is the temporary removal of herd protection dogs from the summer pasture, for example whilst a flock of sheep is in an area with particularly high tourist traffic,” Bearth added.

Impact of increased herd protection

According to Bearth, conflicts between people and herd protection dogs have “certainly not decreased” in recent years. This, he said, is the consequence of the demand for ever-better herd protection. “At present, the prolonged spell of fine weather and the holiday season are also playing a role. Hikers and mountaineers are out and about everywhere – even off the marked trails.”

According to the Romansh news agency FMR, an incident involving livestock guard dogs occurred as early as the end of June in the Maighels area near Tujetsch, Graubünden.

A man is reported to have been bitten by livestock guard dogs. The man subsequently filed a complaint with the Graubünden cantonal police, who confirmed to Keystone-SDA that the complaint had been received.

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More German hikers clash with Swiss livestock guard dogs This content was published on Two hikers from Germany were involved in an accident on Monday in eastern Switzerland after an encounter with two livestock guard dogs. Read more: German hikers clash with Swiss livestock guard dogs

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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