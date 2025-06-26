Swiss disabled rights initiative counter-proposal goes to consultation

The Swiss government has put forward proposals to boost inclusion for disabled people.

It has put forward an indirect counter-proposal to a disabled rights initiative for consultation.

The popular initiative “For the Equality of People with Disabilities” demands that the Confederation and cantons take binding measures to guarantee the equality of people with disabilities. The initiative was submitted last September by Tatkraft, the Foundation for Direct Democracy, Amnesty International Switzerland and the associations Inclusion Handicap and Agile.ch.

The government had already indicated that it wanted to put forward an indirect counter-proposal to the initiative. In its view, amending the constitution would not directly improve the day-to-day lives of the people concerned, and it proposed instead to enshrine the necessary measures in law.

Disability organisations had welcomed the measures, but indicated that there was still a long way to go. The Federal Council is planning a new law on inclusion, focusing on housing, and a partial revision of social welfare, with changes in the areas of aids and assistance contributions.

Housing changes

The government intends to take action first and foremost in the area of housing, “because this is where the needs are greatest”, it points out in a press release. Disabled people must have the greatest possible freedom to choose where they live and where they live.

The cantons must therefore offer a wide range of support measures tailored to their needs, promote access to accessible and affordable housing, and make information and advice available to the people concerned.

The second strand includes measures to improve access to modern equipment for people with disabilities. The aim is to give social welfare more scope to monitor and influence the prices of this equipment, so that a wider range can be offered at lower prices, thereby promoting the independence of insured persons.

The Federal Council also wants to simplify access to the social insurance assistance contribution for people whose ability to exercise civil rights is restricted.

This measure should reinforce autonomy and self-determination. Finally, the Federal Council would like to see a legal basis that would enable pilot projects to be launched with the aim of enhancing autonomy by simplifying support measures.

Package of measures

Last December, the Federal Council also submitted to parliament a draft amendment to the Law on Equality for People with Disabilities. This is intended to form a package of measures to encourage the inclusion of disabled people, strengthen their rights in terms of participation in public, economic and social life, and lead to improvements in the world of work and access to benefits.

In a position paper, the association Inclusion Handicap expresses its disappointment with the Federal Council. Its indirect counter-proposal remains vague and by no means provides the urgently needed plan for an inclusive Switzerland. The government’s concept of disability is far too narrow, ignoring around three-quarters of people with disabilities.

The consultation period runs until 16 October.

More Switzerland proposes strengthening rights of people with disabilities This content was published on The Swiss government is proposing a package of new legislative measures to promote inclusion of people with disabilities in all areas of life. Read more: Switzerland proposes strengthening rights of people with disabilities

