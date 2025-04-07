Crimes committed by minors increase in Ticino

A total of 362 offences committed by minors were recorded in the Italian-speaking canton, the Ticino cantonal police said on Monday. This is almost 24% more than in the previous year.
More investigations were also opened last year, namely 486 compared to 478 in the previous year. In a further 227 cases, no criminally relevant elements were identified, the cantonal police added.
The offences committed included attempted intentional homicides, fights, assaults, and violence or threats against authorities and officials. There was also an increase in thefts, robberies, grievous bodily harm, sexual harassment and wilful arson committed by minors.
According to the press release, the investigation in connection with the so-called “punishment operations” was particularly challenging in 2024. The groups, most of whom were minors, attacked men they believed to be paedophiles and took the law into their own hands.
The investigations, which lasted several months, led to the identification and arrest of around 30 young people in October and November.
The number of pornography offences has also risen in Ticino. Last year, this totalled 84 compared to 66 cases in the previous year. Of these, 60 cases resulted from national and international internet surveillance.
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team.
Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey on this page to help us understand your needs.
