Crimes committed by minors increase in Ticino

Generated with artificial intelligence.
The number of offences committed by minors in canton Ticino, southern Switzerland, rose by over 20% in 2024 compared to the previous year. Pornography offences have also increased.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

A total of 362 offences committed by minors were recorded in the Italian-speaking canton, the Ticino cantonal police said on Monday. This is almost 24% more than in the previous year.

More investigations were also opened last year, namely 486 compared to 478 in the previous year. In a further 227 cases, no criminally relevant elements were identified, the cantonal police added.

The offences committed included attempted intentional homicides, fights, assaults, and violence or threats against authorities and officials. There was also an increase in thefts, robberies, grievous bodily harm, sexual harassment and wilful arson committed by minors.

Hunt for suspected paedophiles

According to the press release, the investigation in connection with the so-called “punishment operations” was particularly challenging in 2024. The groups, most of whom were minors, attacked men they believed to be paedophiles and took the law into their own hands.

The investigations, which lasted several months, led to the identification and arrest of around 30 young people in October and November.

The number of pornography offences has also risen in Ticino. Last year, this totalled 84 compared to 66 cases in the previous year. Of these, 60 cases resulted from national and international internet surveillance.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

