Swiss study shows increased suicide risk of ‘traditional’ men

Increased risk of suicide among men with traditional role models

Men with an attachment to traditional male role models have an increased risk of suicide, although not all men are equally at risk, according to researchers at the University of Zurich.

Researchers have identified socio-cultural factors that increase the risk of suicide in men.

Men who exhibit strong conformity to traditional norms on factors such as emotional control, autonomy and risk-taking are more than twice as likely to attempt suicide compared to men for whom traditional masculinity ideologies do not play a significant role.

This was announced by the Swiss National Science Foundation (SNSF) on Thursday.

The risk is not significantly higher for men with a patriarchal attitude. They attach importance to having many sexual partners and being perceived as heterosexual. Almost 500 men from German-speaking countries completed a series of questionnaires for the study, which was published in the journal Heliyon.

